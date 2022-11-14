Advertise With Us
UVA head coach, athletic director issue statements following Culbreth Rd. shooting

Police on the scene along Culbreth Road Sunday, Nov. 13.
Police on the scene along Culbreth Road Sunday, Nov. 13.(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia’s head football coach and athletics director have both released statements in response to the fatal shooting of three players Sunday night.

Virginia Head Football Coach Tony Elliott released the following statement:

“I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin, and the others who were injured. These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures. Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates and their friends. These precious young men were called away too soon. We are all fortunate to have them be a part of our lives. They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university and community. Rest in peace, young men.”

Virginia Athletics Director Carla Williams released the following statement:

“As a mother of three children, I ache for the parents and family members. We lost three talented and bright young men. We will never see what their impact on the world would have been, but we will never forget their impact on us. I miss Lavel, D’Sean and Devin. I pray for peace, comfort and hope for their parents and loved ones. For their teammates, coaches and friends, I pray for strength and a peace that surpasses all understanding.”

