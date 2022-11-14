Sunny and chilly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school week is getting off to a colder start. We’ll see partly sunny skies today with below average temperatures. Meanwhile, we are tracking an area of low pressure in the southwest part of the country. A cold rain will develop during the day Tuesday. Around and inch or more of rain will be possible, with pockets of sleet as well. Conditions will begin to improve by Wednesday. Temperatures will be ten to fifteen degrees colder than normal this week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & chilly, High: around 50

Tonight: Cuddle Alert !, partly cloudy & cold, Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Periods of cold rain & some sleet, Low: upper 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

