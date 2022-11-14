Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Sunny and chilly

Cold rain and sleet Tuesday
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school week is getting off to a colder start. We’ll see partly sunny skies today with below average temperatures. Meanwhile, we are tracking an area of low pressure in the southwest part of the country. A cold rain will develop during the day Tuesday. Around and inch or more of rain will be possible, with pockets of sleet as well. Conditions will begin to improve by Wednesday. Temperatures will be ten to fifteen degrees colder than normal this week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & chilly, High: around 50

Tonight: Cuddle Alert !, partly cloudy & cold, Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Periods of cold rain & some sleet, Low: upper 20s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Village at Gordon House
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
Police lights graphic.
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia
Divergent diamond interchange
Divergent diamond interchange construction causing detours this weekend
(STOCK)
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Cold Rain and Wintry Mix Soon
Cold Rain
Josh Fitzpatrick's Work and School Week Outlook
Colder than Average
Tracking Rain and Wintry Mix