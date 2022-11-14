Advertise With Us
Staunton preps for Celebration of Holiday Lights

Some preparations take six to eight months to make sure everything is holly jolly and functional.
By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The public is invited to drive past the festive displays set up by local businesses throughout the park.

The free celebration is set to last six weeks and some decorators want to provide an extra treat for everyone.

“In December, right before Christmas, we do a drive-thru Santa sighting. What we do is we have Santa and two of his elves up on stage and you can drive through the park and wave and we’ll hand you a candy cane at the end.” Henry’s Funeral Home Assistant Manager Charlie Rimel said.

40 thousand cars are anticipated to partake in this Staunton tradition. Displays within Gypsy Hill Park’s 214 acres will be lit each evening from 5 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.will be out until the new year starting Nov. 21.

