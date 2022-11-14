Advertise With Us
Lavel Davis’ impact on the UVA Cavaliers

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Of the three victims from Sunday’s night shooting, Lavel Davis Jr. had the biggest impact on the field with the Cavaliers this year.

Davis was a 6′7″ wide receiver with potential to play in the NFL someday. He had 16 catches this season for 371 yards and two touchdowns.

Davis missed all of last season due to a knee injury, but he was building on a fantastic year, where he played in eight games and had five touchdowns. He ranked number two in the entire country as a freshman, averaging 26 yards per catch. Davis had missed the past two games this season with a concussion.

Of the other two victims, D’Sean Perry was a 6′3″ junior from Miami. He played in 13 games at UVA over the last two seasons. This year, Perry had seven tackles in six games.

Devin Chandler transferred to UVA prior to this season after playing two years at Wisconsin. He never played in a game at UVA.

RELATED: UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody

