Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Hotel that hosted JFK, The Beatles demolished

A historic Miami Beach hotel that once hosted JFK and The Beatles imploded on Sunday. (SOURCE: WSVN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN/CNN) – A piece of South Florida history was erased Sunday.

The once-luxurious Deauville Hotel in Miami Beach was imploded after years of neglect.

The 17-story hotel once hosted The Beatles and President John F. Kennedy during its heyday in the ‘60s.

An engineer told the owners of the 65-year-old hotel that it needed to be demolished, and Miami Beach building inspectors agreed.

It’s not clear what will happen with the beachfront property now.

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wanted to build a 350-foot-tall hotel on the site, but that plan is in limbo.

Miami Beach limits buildings to 200 feet, and a city ballot measure to change that failed Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Suspect
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia
UVA President Jim Ryan
UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Village at Gordon House
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
Divergent diamond interchange
Divergent diamond interchange construction causing detours this weekend

Latest News

A Leon County classroom is churning out colorful postcards and sending them across the country.
Art class sparks coast-to-coast student postcard exchange
Mike Hollins
Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting, sources say
Sign on the Downtown Mall (FILE)
Downtown Mall quiet following Culbreth Rd. shooting
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Appeals court ruling keeps Biden student debt plan on hold