Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in University of Virginia shooting, sources say

A former Baton Rouge area high school football player is reportedly one of the five victims who was shot Sunday night at the University of Virginia.
By WAFB staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - A former Baton Rouge area high school football player is reportedly one of the five victims who was shot Sunday night at the University of Virginia, sources say.

A former coach of University Lab High School identified one of his former players, Mike Hollins, as a victim in that shooting. Hollins was the 2018 Warrick Dunn Award winner as Sportsline Player of the Year.

Mike Hollins
Mike Hollins(University of Virginia)

Hollins was injured after being shot twice and had gone through one surgery, which went well, according to his former coach Chad Mahaffey.

Mahaffey said Hollins’ mother is on her way to Virginia where he is expected to undergo another surgery.

University Lab School head football coach and associate athletic director Andy Martin sent the below statement in response to the news of the shooting:

Dontayvion Wicks, a former football player at Plaquemine High School, also now plays for UVA. Wicks’ mother posted on social media Monday morning that Wicks was NOT injured in the shooting incident.

Officials report a total of three people were killed and two people injured in the shooting. Authorities have taken into custody the alleged shooter, UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., according to officials.

Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville.

All five victims of the shooting are members of the UVA football team, confirmed the university’s president.

According to the university, Hollins is a running back. In high school, he played running back and linebacker.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

