Downtown Mall quiet following Culbreth Rd. shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Following the tragedy at the University of Virginia Sunday night, Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall was quiet Monday, November 14.

City Hall was closed, and many businesses opened late as a result of the deadly shooting of UVA students on Culbreth Road.

“You never think that it’s going to happen in your hometown. I’m so sorry for the people at the university that have been affected and the families that have lost loved ones and have loved ones that have been injured. We opened late, you know, just for the safety of our staff,” Sallie Slater said.

