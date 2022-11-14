Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Cold Rian for Most and Wintry Mix for Some

Nasty Weather Day Tuesday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a dry and cold Monday night, a cold rain will arrive by later Tuesday morning. A little sleet, ice and wet snow mix at the onset over the Shenandoah Valley. A longer period of freezing rain, ice for elevations great than 2,000 feet along the Blue Ridge Mountains into Tuesday evening.

Monday night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday: A cold rain arrives over central Virginia by mid to late morning and will last through Tuesday evening. Brief mix of sleet, ice and snow possible at the onset across the Shenandoah Valley. A little brief accumulation possible. Going over to a cold rain. The higher elevations will have a longer duration of freezing rain. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s. Areas of fog along the higher elevations.

Tuesday night: Rain exits overnight. Lows mid 30s.

Wednesday: Drying and partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly and dry. Good for traveling. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the frosty 20s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Suspect
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia
UVA President Jim Ryan
UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Village at Gordon House
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
Divergent diamond interchange
Divergent diamond interchange construction causing detours this weekend

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
Chilly fall day
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Sunny and chilly
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise