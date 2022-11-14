Cold Rian for Most and Wintry Mix for Some

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a dry and cold Monday night, a cold rain will arrive by later Tuesday morning. A little sleet, ice and wet snow mix at the onset over the Shenandoah Valley. A longer period of freezing rain, ice for elevations great than 2,000 feet along the Blue Ridge Mountains into Tuesday evening.

Monday night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday: A cold rain arrives over central Virginia by mid to late morning and will last through Tuesday evening. Brief mix of sleet, ice and snow possible at the onset across the Shenandoah Valley. A little brief accumulation possible. Going over to a cold rain. The higher elevations will have a longer duration of freezing rain. Highs upper 30s to lower 40s. Areas of fog along the higher elevations.

Tuesday night: Rain exits overnight. Lows mid 30s.

Wednesday: Drying and partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday: Mostly sunny, chilly and dry. Good for traveling. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the frosty 20s.

