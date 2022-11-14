Classes at UVA canceled Tuesday in wake of shooting deaths

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - All classes and formal academic activities have been canceled at the University of Virginia for Tuesday, November 15, in the wake of Sunday night’s shooting deaths of three UVA football players on the university’s grounds.

The following letter was released late Monday afternoon:

To the University Community:

We are writing to offer several updates about last night’s shooting and the University’s ongoing response.

First, as you may have heard during the University’s press conference this afternoon, or through a community alert, the suspect in this case has been arrested and charged with several crimes in connection with this shooting. Thanks to the incredible efforts of University, local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, the suspect no longer poses a threat to our community.

The search for the suspect may be over, but the work of understanding this terrible crime and what motivated him to commit it is just beginning. University Police will continue to work with their partners in law enforcement to investigate this shooting, and we will provide additional information about those efforts as we are able.

Our hearts remain broken at the senseless loss of three members of our University community, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. We have spoken with members of their families to convey our condolences and to offer the support of this University as they cope with unspeakable tragedy. We are also monitoring the progress of two students who are in the excellent care of our medical center.

This has been an incredibly challenging day for our entire community. In order to give our students the opportunity to reflect, mourn, and gather with each other, no classes or formal academic activities will take place tomorrow. We have also asked deans and, through them, the faculty to be as flexible as possible with respect to students, assignments, and attendance. We are also working with students to plan a university-wide vigil. More details will be forthcoming.

The University offers support to community members who need it. Students may call Counseling and Psychological Services at 434-243-5150, 24 hours a day. Information about CAPS is available on the Student Health and Wellness website. Faculty and staff can find a similar resource through the Faculty and Employee Assistance Program by calling 434-243-2643 or by emailing the office via the FEAP website.

In conclusion, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the many men and women who worked around the clock to respond to this tragedy. On an incredibly sad and frightening day, people in every corner of this community responded to secure our Grounds, keep us all informed, comfort those most deeply affected, and finally apprehend the suspect. This does not make up for the tragic loss of our students, but it is a reminder that this community remains compassionate, caring, and committed even in the face of tragedy.

Sincerely, James E. Ryan, President

Ian Baucom, Executive Vice President and Provost

