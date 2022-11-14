Chilly fall day

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold area of high pressure will keep us dry today. We’ll see partly sunny skies and chilly temperatures. Average high temperatures this week will be ten to fifteen degrees colder than normal. We’ll tracking a cold front and an area of low pressure that will bring a cold rain to the region tomorrow. Some areas to the west may see some sleet as well. As the system departs our area, sunshine will return Wednesday, but temperatures will be rather cool. Have a great and safe day !

Today: partly sunny & chilly, High: around 50

Tonight: Cuddle Alert !, partly cloudy & cold, Low: upper 20s

Tuesday: Rain & pockets of sleet, High: around 40...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: low 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

