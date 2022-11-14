BUCK Squad: Gun violence affects everybody

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of a group dedicated to reducing violent crimes in the Charlottesville area is weighing on the fatal shooting of three UVA football players.

“The bottom line is gun violence affects everybody,” Bryan Page with BUCK Squad said Monday, November 14.

Page says violent crime touch almost everyone in one way or another.

“Not only with the people that lost their life, and family will be affected, their shooter’s family would be affected. This is how it happens over and over again. It’s repetitive,” he said.

“It’s not an isolated place where you go to low-income housing and get shot. You get shot in this town right here,” BUCK Squad Executive Director Herb Dickerson said.

Dickerson says these troubles are not new.

“It just didn’t start last night. This violence has been going on since a couple years ago,” Dickerson said.

BUCK Squad says the community acting now will save lives later.

“The whole city, everybody, not just UVA and downtown, everybody has to be in one accord to stop this gun violence, because it’s deeper than it appears,” Page said.

