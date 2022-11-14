Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

BUCK Squad: Gun violence affects everybody

B.U.C.K. Squad (FILE)
B.U.C.K. Squad (FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of a group dedicated to reducing violent crimes in the Charlottesville area is weighing on the fatal shooting of three UVA football players.

“The bottom line is gun violence affects everybody,” Bryan Page with BUCK Squad said Monday, November 14.

Page says violent crime touch almost everyone in one way or another.

“Not only with the people that lost their life, and family will be affected, their shooter’s family would be affected. This is how it happens over and over again. It’s repetitive,” he said.

“It’s not an isolated place where you go to low-income housing and get shot. You get shot in this town right here,” BUCK Squad Executive Director Herb Dickerson said.

Dickerson says these troubles are not new.

“It just didn’t start last night. This violence has been going on since a couple years ago,” Dickerson said.

BUCK Squad says the community acting now will save lives later.

“The whole city, everybody, not just UVA and downtown, everybody has to be in one accord to stop this gun violence, because it’s deeper than it appears,” Page said.

RELATED: UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Suspect
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia
UVA President Jim Ryan
UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Village at Gordon House
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
Divergent diamond interchange
Divergent diamond interchange construction causing detours this weekend

Latest News

(FILE)
Explaining tragedies to children
Police on the scene along Culbreth Road Sunday, Nov. 13.
UVA head coach, athletic director issue statements following Culbreth Rd. shooting
Police at the scene along Culbreth Road.
UVA students sheltered in place as police investigated fatal Culbreth Rd. shooting
Mike Hollins
Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting, sources say