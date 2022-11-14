Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

ACPD investigating fatal crash on Ortman Rd.

Albemarle County Police Department vehicle (FILE)
Albemarle County Police Department vehicle (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash along Ortman Road.

ACPD announced Monday, November 14, that emergency responders were called out to the 300 block of that road around 8 a.m. The driver, 71-year-old Roger Lee Durrette of Afton, died at the scene.

County police say this is the thirteenth traffic fatality crash investigated by the department this year.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Suspect
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia
UVA President Jim Ryan
UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Village at Gordon House
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
Divergent diamond interchange
Divergent diamond interchange construction causing detours this weekend

Latest News

UVA President Jim Ryan
UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody (12p)
UVA President Jim Ryan
UVA provides updates on deadly Culbreth Rd. shooting, suspect in custody
UVA Police say one suspect is at large after a shooting that killed three people and injured...
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia
Photo of Suspect
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia