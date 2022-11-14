ACPD investigating fatal crash on Ortman Rd.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash along Ortman Road.

ACPD announced Monday, November 14, that emergency responders were called out to the 300 block of that road around 8 a.m. The driver, 71-year-old Roger Lee Durrette of Afton, died at the scene.

County police say this is the thirteenth traffic fatality crash investigated by the department this year.

