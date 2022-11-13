Advertise With Us
Veterans Committee of Central Virginia hosts its annual Commemorating the African American Military Experience Event

By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:41 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Veterans Committee of Central Virginia hosted its annual commemoration event to honor African American veterans and educate the community on their stories.

“Our mission as a Veterans Committee is to get the untold story out about the segregated union,” said Stanley Thomas.

Thomas says that African American veterans fought a second battle after coming back from the war.

“Even though they fought for their country, they were denied the rights that every other body had when they came home,” he said.

The event makes a point to speak about the military experiences of African Americans and the racism they faced when returning home.

Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears spoke at the event on how to take these experiences and move forward.

“Yes, this has happened, but we will have a hope. You must have a hope. We must be ever looking forward, ever striving, because we stand on the shoulders of giants,” Sears said.

She spoke on the necessity of education and the opportunities it continues to grant.

“I learned a lot of things about a lot of things that I never knew before,” Retired Navy veteran John Booker said. “When I was 18 years old, I left Cumberling with minimal education. Today after 30 years and military, I’m a post doctorate, so you know you can do it. You can get it done.”

