Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA’s ROTC to honor veterans with 24-hour vigil

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s ROTC cadets and midshipmen are inviting the community to come out to honor veterans this coming week.

A 24-hour vigil will get underway at the McIntire Amphitheatre at 3:30 p.m. Monday, November 14. The event is to remember all prisoners of war and those missing in action.

“There’s over 80,000 POW and MIA from World War II up to our current conflicts,” Kevin Qi said. “This is our way of remembering them.”

A 21-gun salute, as well as a flag unfurling ceremony will be held after the vigil.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
(STOCK)
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
Village at Gordon House
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
Divergent diamond interchange
Divergent diamond interchange construction causing detours this weekend
Five student-athletes sign with division one schools
Signing Day at Albemarle High School

Latest News

A Charlottesville motorcycle club is reaching out to those in-need.
Groups serve food to the homeless at Tonsler Park
Credit: Big Island Volunteer Fire Company Inc.
Search ongoing for missing person in the James River
The Veterans Committee of Central Virginia hosted its annual commemoration event to honor...
Veterans Committee of Central Virginia hosts its annual Commemorating the African American Military Experience Event
Charlottesville police (FILE)
CPD investigating after reports of one person shot on Hardy Dr.