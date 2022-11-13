Advertise With Us
UVA Sustainability holds final Corner Cleanup of 2022

Corner Cleanup
Corner Cleanup(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunday, November 13, marked the final Corner Cleanup of 2022.

The cleanup was a partnership of UVA Sustainability and other university organizations.

Students met at Madison Hall, where they cleaned the area for more than an hour.

Corner Cleanup is expected to return in the spring.

