UVA Sustainability holds final Corner Cleanup of 2022

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunday, November 13, marked the final Corner Cleanup of 2022.

The cleanup was a partnership of UVA Sustainability and other university organizations.

Students met at Madison Hall, where they cleaned the area for more than an hour.

Corner Cleanup is expected to return in the spring.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.