Update on diverging diamond project

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The most recent diverging diamond project for Route 250 and Interstate 64 has ended.

The switch from earlier this weekend is complete.

Lanes on Rt. 250 are now open, and there is no longer a detour.

While the traffic changes can be confusing, there are signs to guide drivers, as well as marked pavement.

The speed limit in this construction site is 25 mph.

