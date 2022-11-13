Update on diverging diamond project

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The most recent diverging diamond project for Route 250 and Interstate 64 has ended.

The switch from earlier this weekend is complete.

Lanes on Rt. 250 are now open, and there is no longer a detour.

While the traffic changes can be confusing, there are signs to guide drivers, as well as marked pavement.

The speed limit in this construction site is 25 mph.

Traffic switch at the diverging diamond project US 250 & I-64 is complete. All lanes open on US 250, detour lifted. Follow pavement markings & signs thru the project; be alert for workers near the travel lanes. Speed limit is 25 mph. @NBC29 @CBS19News @NewsRadioWINA @WCHVNEWS pic.twitter.com/HXeaaIYPLh — VDOT Culpeper (@VaDOTCULP) November 13, 2022

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.