Search ongoing for missing person in the James River

Credit: Big Island Volunteer Fire Company Inc.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WDBJ) - Multiple crews from the area are continuing a search that began on Saturday for a person missing in the Balcony Falls area of the James River.

According to the Big Island Volunteer Fire Company Inc., they were alerted at around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday and were assisted by the Bedford County SOC, Boonsboro, Glasgow Fire and Rescue, Buena Vista Rescue, VA. Dept. Of Wildlife Resources, and the Rockbridge Sheriff’s Office.

