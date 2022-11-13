Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

New tool created to help prevent evictions in Virginia

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Equity Center and the RVA Eviction Lab partnered to create the Virginia Evictors’ Catalog.

The goal of this new tool is to reduce housing instability. Richmond has the second highest eviction rate in the country, according to RVA Eviction Lab.

VEC tracks evictions that have been filed and making this public record easier for people to search through.

UVA Equity Center Director Michele Claibourn says the aim is to help prevent evictions.

“Use this to try to intervene in places that see a lot of evictions,” Claibourn said. “Either with tenants to help them understand the resources available to them and the rights afforded to them.”

It can also be used to see which landlords have high eviction rates, which may help people decide where they want to live.

“As renters, there’s generally a background check that landlords do on you,” Claibourn said. “This is trying to also give information to folks on the other end.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
(STOCK)
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
Village at Gordon House
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
Divergent diamond interchange
Divergent diamond interchange construction causing detours this weekend
Five student-athletes sign with division one schools
Signing Day at Albemarle High School

Latest News

Diverging diamond
Update on diverging diamond project
Corner Cleanup
UVA Sustainability holds final Corner Cleanup of 2022
Event at Tonsler Park
Groups serve food to the homeless at Tonsler Park
A Charlottesville motorcycle club is reaching out to those in-need.
Groups serve food to the homeless at Tonsler Park