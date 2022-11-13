New tool created to help prevent evictions in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Equity Center and the RVA Eviction Lab partnered to create the Virginia Evictors’ Catalog.

The goal of this new tool is to reduce housing instability. Richmond has the second highest eviction rate in the country, according to RVA Eviction Lab.

VEC tracks evictions that have been filed and making this public record easier for people to search through.

UVA Equity Center Director Michele Claibourn says the aim is to help prevent evictions.

“Use this to try to intervene in places that see a lot of evictions,” Claibourn said. “Either with tenants to help them understand the resources available to them and the rights afforded to them.”

It can also be used to see which landlords have high eviction rates, which may help people decide where they want to live.

“As renters, there’s generally a background check that landlords do on you,” Claibourn said. “This is trying to also give information to folks on the other end.”

