Malachi Fields catches first career touchdown at UVA in Virginia’s disappointing 37-7 loss to Pittsburgh

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Monticello High School football star Malachi Fields caught his first career touchdown pass at Virginia in what was the lone bright spot in a disappointing 37-7 loss to Pittsburgh at Scott Stadium.

The loss eliminates Virginia from bowl game consideration as the ‘Hoos drop to 3-7 with two games remaining.

Virginia fell behind 14-0 in the first 16 seconds of the game when Brennan Armstrong threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns on Virginia’s first two plays of the game.

Pittsburgh scored two more touchdowns in the first quarter to extend its lead to 28-0 at halftime.

After the game UVa head coach Tony Elliott said, ““We knew it was gonna be a challenge and they [Pitt] did a good job and they showed up with the right mindset and ready to play, and I didn’t do a good job of having our guys have the right mindset. [Having them] understand the matchup that we had, the physicality that it was going to take, the intensity and enthusiasm that we needed to start the game with. So, it’s not on the players, it’s on me to make sure that I fully articulate and have them prepared to be able to play in a game like this.”

Malachi Fields was Virginia’s leading receiver catching five passes for 58 yards and his first ever touchdown.

After the game Fields said,” It felt great having the first career touchdown but I just got to keep going forward and make more plays. It was a routine play, we do it all the time in practice, we just go out there an execute.”

Virginia’s next game is Saturday at home against Coastal Carolina.

Team Notes

• Pitt has won six of the last seven meetings including three-straight against UVA at Scott Stadium.

• The Panthers intercepted Virginia’s first two passes and returned them for touchdowns. It marked only the fifth time ever a UVA opponent has returned two interceptions for a score in a single game and the first time since 2015 against Boise State. Pitt has returned two interceptions for touchdowns twice against Virginia (2006 & 2022).

• The Panthers scored 28 points in the first quarter, tied for the most ever by a UVA opponent. Maryland scored 28 in the opening stanza of the 1959 meeting.

• With the addition of Malachi Fields’ five receptions, a total of 14 Cavaliers have caught a pass this season.

• Pitt recorded eight sacks in the contest, the most by a UVA opponent this season and the most since Notre Dame had eight against the Cavaliers in 2019.

• The UVA defense, which came into the contest averaging 3.33 sacks per game (3rd-best in ACC), was held without a sack for only the second time this season.

