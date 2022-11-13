Groups serve food to the homeless at Tonsler Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville motorcycle club is reaching out to those in-need.

Members of the Freeway Disciples gathered in Tonsler Park Sunday, November 13, to give out food to the homeless. They say since it’s cold out and Thanksgiving is coming up, they wanted to offer some warm meals.

Members of other motorcycle clubs also joined in Sunday’s event.

“We don’t just ride bikes, we’re actually out here for the community. Like, we raise money to do different things for the community,” Takisha Simpson said.

The Freeway Disciples say it also hold school drives and other events to give back to the community.

