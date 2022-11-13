Advertise With Us
Dashcam video captures explosion at grain milling facility

By Devon Distefano, Johnathan Manning and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - Dashcam video caught the moment a grain elevator exploded at a grain milling facility.

Firefighters responded to the explosion at Farmers Rice Milling Company in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Robert LeDoux was sitting in his truck waiting to unload when the explosion happened. His dashcam captured the explosion.

“We came on scene, and the top of the elevator was smoking along with a motor on the other elevator,” LaBleu Fire Chief Tom Leonards said.

Leonards said crews quickly extinguished the flames.

“Lake Charles Fire used a line truck and shot water up in the silo to wash it out. We suspect something ignited the dust in the solo which caused the explosion,” said Leonards.

General manager at Farmers Rice Milling Company Darrell Bennett told KPLC a flash fire had occurred at the facility, and an investigation would be carried out to determine what caused it.

Bennett said production will be hindered for a day or two, but in the meantime, the facility is working to find solutions.

Authorities said no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

