CPD investigating after reports of one person shot on Hardy Dr.

Charlottesville police (FILE)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly left a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds according to a release.

CPD says it happened on the 800 block of Hardy Drive at 5:54 p.m. on Saturday, November 12.

Police do not have a description of the suspect and are asking anyone with more information to give them a call at (434) 970-3280.

At this time CPD has not provided any more information. There has not been an update on the condition of the person who was reportedly shot.

