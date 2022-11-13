Colder Weather Outlook

Advertise With Us
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Much cooler compared to the last several days. A blustery northwest wind on this Sunday. Below freezing by Monday morning. Tracking a cold rain for most on Tuesday. A little wintry mix to start possible for the Shenandoah Valley.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and brisk. Highs in the cooler mid 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday night: Clear and cold with some frost. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

Monday: Sun, some clouds, highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday: A cold rain arrives. A little sleet and snow may mix in if the precipitation arrives early over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the 30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows near 30.

Thursday through Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

NBC29 Weather 6 PM