Cold Rain and Wintry Mix Soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clear, less wind and colder overnight with temperatures at or below freezing by dawn.

Some high-level clouds increase Monday ahead of our next storm system.

Mainly a cold rain arrives Tuesday over central Virginia. A little wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and snowflakes may occur over the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains before going over to all rain.

Drying out Wednesday with less cold temperatures.

Trending colder late week and mainly dry until perhaps next Sunday.

Sunday night: Clear and cold with some frost by dawn. Lows mid 20s to lower 30s.

Monday: Sun and clouds with highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: A chilly rain arrives from the southwest. A little wintry mix possible over the higher elevations and the Shenandoah Valley. Highs upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows mid 30s.

Wednesday: Early rain exits. Drying and partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows 30.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the cool 40s. Lows in the frosty 20s.

Sunday: Watching for possible rain and wintry mix. Otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs upper 30s to mid 40s.

