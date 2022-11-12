Trending Colder Soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday starts dry with some sun. Then will give way to more clouds by afternoon. Another cold front Saturday evening will sweep across the region and could trigger a few showers.

A much chiller air mass arrives Sunday and will keep temperatures below average all of next week. Some chilly rain is likely with the next front on Tuesday.

Saturday: Sun to mostly cloudy with a shower chance in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday night: A passing shower chance. Mostly cloudy and cooling to the 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, much cooler, breezy. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs upper 40s. Lows near 30.

Tuesday: Rain showers arrive and chilly. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs upper 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs upper 40s. Lows low 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs upper 40s.

