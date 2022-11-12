Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Trending Colder Soon

Mild Saturday, Cooler Sunday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday starts dry with some sun. Then will give way to more clouds by afternoon. Another cold front Saturday evening will sweep across the region and could trigger a few showers.

A much chiller air mass arrives Sunday and will keep temperatures below average all of next week. Some chilly rain is likely with the next front on Tuesday.

Saturday: Sun to mostly cloudy with a shower chance in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday night: A passing shower chance. Mostly cloudy and cooling to the 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, much cooler, breezy. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs upper 40s. Lows near 30.

Tuesday: Rain showers arrive and chilly. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs upper 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs upper 40s. Lows low 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs upper 40s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
(STOCK)
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
Village at Gordon House
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
Five student-athletes sign with division one schools
Signing Day at Albemarle High School
Orange defeats Western Albemarle
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights, November 4th

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
App graphic generic
Remnant Rain from Nicole Ends Tonight. Mild Saturday. Much Cooler Sunday
Tornado Watch Update
Tornado Watch
Josh Fitzpatrick's Tornado Risk Update