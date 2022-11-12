Remnant Rain from Nicole Ends Tonight. Mild Saturday. Much Cooler Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will bring some more rain tonight, tapering off after midnight. Early this evening, only an isolated severe threat. Many locations Friday received rain amounts of 1″-3″. Some gusty winds tonight as a cold front and remnants of Nicole move away.

Saturday, starts dry and sun, but will give way to more clouds by afternoon. Another cold front Saturday evening will sweep across the region and could trigger a few showers. A much chiller air mass arrives Sunday and will keep temperatures below average all of next week. Some chilly rain is likely with the next front on Tuesday.

Tonight: Additional rain, ending overnight. Isolated severe weather early. Drying out overnight. Gusty winds with lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Sun to mostly cloudy with a shower chance in the late afternoon and evening. Highs 65 to 70. Lows colder 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, much cooler, breezy. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs upper 40s. Lows near 30.

Tuesday: Rain showers and chilly. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs upper 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs upper 40s. Lows low 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs upper 40s.

