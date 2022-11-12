Advertise With Us
Annual Scouting for Food Drive collection period ends

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday, November 12 was the final day of the annual Scouting for Food Drive for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The BRAFB says this event brings in the largest amount of food for the food bank.

Boy scouts went door to door dropping off 18,000 door hangers with items that were needed, and one week later they went back to collect the donated food.

Last year, the food drive brought in more than 60,000 pounds of food.

“I like being part of this event because of that satisfaction you get of helping your community and having the sensation of being able to connect with certain locals and businesses and people that you haven’t seen before, but also some old friends from other events like these,” boy scout Eric Ramsburg said.

Every year the event helps feed families during the holiday season.

Last year the food donated created over 50,000 meals.

