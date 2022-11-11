Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA doctors discuss RSV, COVID-19, and flu ahead of Thanksgiving

UVA Medical Center
UVA Medical Center
By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away and this year, people have to worry about COVID, flu, and RSV.

We checked in with doctors at UVA for an update on RSV and when you should get your flu and COVID shots.

“It takes a couple of weeks for the flu vaccine to take effect, fully,” Doctor Costi Sifri said. “We’re starting to see increased amounts throughout the state.”

A vicious RSV and flu season is underway, with about 10 to 12 children being admitted to UVA with RSV on a daily basis.

Doctor Debbie Anne Shirley says there is some good news however. Monoclonal treatments are available to those with RSV and encouraging progress has been made towards an RSV vaccine.

While researchers are hard at work on an RSV vaccine, Dr. Sifri recommends getting your Bivalent COVID booster and flu shot to stay protected during the holiday season.

“We’re heading into Thanksgiving, it’s just a couple of weeks away, so now’s the time to get your flu vaccine. Now’s also the time to get your COVID-19 vaccine, if you haven’t gotten the updated Bivalent booster,” Dr. Sifri said. “As we head into the fall and winter, cold seasons, and we’re traveling with loved ones, now is the time to protect yourself.”

Click here for information on available shots.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
(STOCK)
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
Village at Gordon House
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
Five student-athletes sign with division one schools
Signing Day at Albemarle High School
Orange defeats Western Albemarle
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights, November 4th

Latest News

Monoclonal antibody infusion
UVA doctor speaks future of monoclonal antibodies and COVID-19
UVA Health (FILE)
Researchers at UVA looking at new bone marrow cancer treatment
Birth in Color RVA
Non-profit tries to reduce Black maternal mortality rate in Virginia
UVA Health
UVA Health: RSV cases high throughout Central Virginia