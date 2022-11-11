Tornado Watch Update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Tornado Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for much of central Virginia through 3 PM. There’s a possibility for a quick spin-up tornado to form in downpours associated with now Tropical Depression Nicole.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornado development. A tornado warning means that either a tornado has been spotted and or Doppler Radar has detected one.

Rounds of tropical downpours through Friday evening. There will be breaks. If some sun is able to come through the clouds, then the severe weather risk will increase.

Breezy this Friday evening. Rain will exit during the overnight.

Tracking a weak weather system for Saturday afternoon which will bring a passing shower.

Trending colder into next week.

Friday: Tropical showers and downpours. Isolated severe thunderstorm also possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Friday night: Additional rain during the evening. Isolated severe weather possible. Drying out overnight. Gusty winds with lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Sun to mostly cloudy with a shower chance in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Lows in the cooler lower 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs upper 40s. Lows near 30 degrees.

Tuesday: Rain showers and chilly. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows lower 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.