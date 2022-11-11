Thursday’s high school football playoff scores & highlights Nov. 10th
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of Thursday’s local high school football scores from the first round of the playoffs:
Region 5D
Mountain View 49, Albemarle 24
Region 4D
Louisa 47, Jefferson Forest 13
Amherst 40, Orange County 14
Region 2B
Central-Woodstock 17, Buckingham County 12
Strasburg 42, East Rockingham 0
Region 3C
Heritage-Lynchburg 35, Staunton 0
Brookville 41, Wilson Memorial 21
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.