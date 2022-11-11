Thursday’s high school football playoff scores & highlights Nov. 10th

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of Thursday’s local high school football scores from the first round of the playoffs:

Region 5D

Mountain View 49, Albemarle 24

Region 4D

Louisa 47, Jefferson Forest 13

Amherst 40, Orange County 14

Region 2B

Central-Woodstock 17, Buckingham County 12

Strasburg 42, East Rockingham 0

Region 3C

Heritage-Lynchburg 35, Staunton 0

Brookville 41, Wilson Memorial 21

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.