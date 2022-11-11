Stable Craft Brewing wins Brewski International Competition

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Stable Craft Brewing in Augusta County won an international award for its beer and cider.

The brewery won Best Beer of the Year along with Best Cider in the 2022 Brewski International Competition. Over 600 beer brands were in the running this year.

The highest award for the most extraordinary tasting beer went to its German-style Oktoberfest. The brewery also received platinum, gold, and silver awards for its other brews.

“The Pumpkin Spice Latte porter won a silver metal and that one, just people heard about that, ‘I want your pumpkin beer. What’s your pumpkin beer? Oh, we got this latte spice. Like, oh no,’ and then they try it and bam, they’re buying a bunch of it and taking bottles home. So, getting all those awards was pretty fabulous,” Founder and Owner Craig Nargi said.

The award-winning beers and ciders are on tap now.

