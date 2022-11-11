Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Rain, storms, and gusty wind

Improving and cooler weekend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Grab the umbrella. The remnants from Nicole will be with us throughout the day. We’ll see periods of rain and scattered storms today. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. Gusty wind will also be a factor. A cold front to our west will push the rain east, and conditions will begin to dry Saturday, with much cooler temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Periods of rain & storms, gusty wind, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Rain & storms, Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, High: around 70...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: around 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
(STOCK)
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
Village at Gordon House
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
Five student-athletes sign with division one schools
Signing Day at Albemarle High School
Orange defeats Western Albemarle
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights, November 4th

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
App graphic generic
Impacts from Nicole Friday - Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds, Isolated Tornado Threat
Tropical Storm Nicole Impacts
Active Weather Friday
Josh Fitzpatrick's Tropical Storm Impacts Update