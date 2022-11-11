Rain, storms, and gusty wind

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Grab the umbrella. The remnants from Nicole will be with us throughout the day. We’ll see periods of rain and scattered storms today. Some of the rain will be heavy at times. Gusty wind will also be a factor. A cold front to our west will push the rain east, and conditions will begin to dry Saturday, with much cooler temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Periods of rain & storms, gusty wind, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Rain & storms, Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy, High: around 70...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: around 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.