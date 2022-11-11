Advertise With Us
PVCC student-run comedy show premiers Nov. 11 and 12

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at PVCC are putting together a comedy show.

The show is called “13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview.”

The student-run comedy show has novice and veteran actors playing wacky students interviewing to get into college but making a mess of things along the way.

“Life is not always happy, you can see that in this play, but you can also laugh while you see it and you can really take a break from reality with this show,” Director Zachary Zalter said.

The show will be held on Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12. Tickets will be $5.

