Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Nona’s Italian Cucina wins Made in Virginia award

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nona’s Italian Cucina has been awarded the 2022 Made in Virginia award for its pasta sauce.

The magazine received more than 200 entries from all across Virginia.

Nona’s Italian Cucina is a Charlottesville small business that all started in Italy in 1990. Owner Yvonne Cunningham followed her husband overseas while he was serving in Naples, and there, she met a woman name Nona.

“Our claim to fame is the pasta sauce. She taught us that in her kitchen and my girls were running around just like a year and four years old. And it was amazing. We learned about real family and the Italian traditions and about the sauce,” Cunningham said.

The award-winning pasta sauce can be bought in select locations throughout Charlottesville. To find a location near you, click here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
(STOCK)
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
Village at Gordon House
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
Five student-athletes sign with division one schools
Signing Day at Albemarle High School
Orange defeats Western Albemarle
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights, November 4th

Latest News

Divergent diamond interchange
Divergent diamond interchange construction causing detours this weekend
Barn doors being built
Building Goodness Foundation and Alloy Workshop partner to build barn doors for Camp Holiday Trails
Tickets will be $5.
PVCC student-run comedy show premiers Nov. 11 and 12
The American Legion Post 74 holds Veteran’s Day memorial at Dogwood Vietnam Memorial
Stable Craft Brewing in Augusta County is offering a curbside pick-up service to keep business...
Stable Craft Brewing wins Brewski International Competition