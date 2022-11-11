Advertise With Us
Impacts from Nicole Friday - Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds, Isolated Tornado Threat

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wet and stormy Friday ahead, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole moves farther north and combines with an approaching cold front. Heavy rain at times and a severe weather threat for damaging wind gusts or isolated tornado are the concerns Friday. Rain amounts of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts near and along he Blue Ridge Mountains likely. Watch for localized flooding in poor drainage areas. Winds will be gusty, especially Friday night. Wind gusts of 20 to 40 mph. Higher along the mountains. Remain Weather Aware!

The rain departs by early Saturday, breezy with much colder air arriving by Sunday into next week.

Tonight: Cloudy, mild. showers develop late. Lows 55-60.

Friday: Rain, heavy at times. Mild, breezy and humid. High in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Isolated severe weather possible into Friday evening. Lows upper 50s to near 60.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, breezy. Highs in the 60s. Lows cooler in the lower 40s.

Sunday: Sunshine and cooler. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Some showers, mainly during the afternoon at this time. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows mid 30s.

Wednesday: Variable clouds, chilly. Highs upper 40s. Lows low 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, chilly. Highs upper 40s.

