The Happy Cook gets a visit from Zwilling’s airstream showroom

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Happy Cook gourmet shop in Charlottesville’s Barracks Road Shopping Center has a special visitor.

Zwilling is traveling around the country with its airstream showroom, displaying Zwilling’s best knives and kitchenware. It is also offering classes and sidewalk cooking demos.

“For the demos here on a sidewalk, you’re welcome to stop by at any time and we’re going to be cooking for a certain period of time and there’ll be lots of yummy samples to have, so you can stop by between 1:00 and 2:30 for that. We have amazing deals going on throughout the day,” The Happy Cook Owner Monique Moshier said.

Saturday, November 12 is the last day for this event.

