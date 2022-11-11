Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Divergent diamond interchange construction causing detours this weekend

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The diverging diamond interchange on US 250 at I-64 by Pantops is almost complete.

Starting tomorrow, Route 250 will be closed under the I-64 overpass, with the traffic shift ending by 5 am on November 14th.

Westbound 250 through traffic will be detoured up onto 64 East to Exit 129, the Keswick exit, then back onto 250.

Eastbound drivers on 250 will be detoured onto 64 West to Exit 121, then back onto 250.

For those coming off the interstate trying to get onto 250, Eastbound traffic will go down to Keswick and westbound to Route 20.

Expect all of this through the weekend.

The construction project is still on track to be completed in February of 2023, with lane closures continuing at night.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
(STOCK)
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
Village at Gordon House
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
Five student-athletes sign with division one schools
Signing Day at Albemarle High School
Orange defeats Western Albemarle
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights, November 4th

Latest News

Barn doors being built
Building Goodness Foundation and Alloy Workshop partner to build barn doors for Camp Holiday Trails
Tickets will be $5.
PVCC student-run comedy show premiers Nov. 11 and 12
The American Legion Post 74 holds Veteran’s Day memorial at Dogwood Vietnam Memorial
Stable Craft Brewing in Augusta County is offering a curbside pick-up service to keep business...
Stable Craft Brewing wins Brewski International Competition