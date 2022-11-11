Divergent diamond interchange construction causing detours this weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The diverging diamond interchange on US 250 at I-64 by Pantops is almost complete.

Starting tomorrow, Route 250 will be closed under the I-64 overpass, with the traffic shift ending by 5 am on November 14th.

Westbound 250 through traffic will be detoured up onto 64 East to Exit 129, the Keswick exit, then back onto 250.

Eastbound drivers on 250 will be detoured onto 64 West to Exit 121, then back onto 250.

For those coming off the interstate trying to get onto 250, Eastbound traffic will go down to Keswick and westbound to Route 20.

Expect all of this through the weekend.

The construction project is still on track to be completed in February of 2023, with lane closures continuing at night.

