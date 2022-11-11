Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

CBIC Tech Tour brings Charlottesville-Albemarle Co. students on excursion

A group of students on 2022 CBIC Tech Tour in Albemarle Co.
A group of students on 2022 CBIC Tech Tour in Albemarle Co.(wvir)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Business Innovation Council (CBIC) Tech Tour is underway November 11. The annual event introduces Charlottesville and Albemarle County school students to the technology field.

North Fork in northern Albemarle County and Piedmont Virginia Community College hosted more than 300 students divided into groups, during the event.

This year’s tour featured technologies ranging from robotics to artificial intelligence. The students met with 5 companies including Perrone Robotics, where they were able to see a self-driving vehicle. “It’s crazy that it’s right here in Charlottesville where we live,” 8th grader Reid Williams said.

8th grader Nolan Divers says it was cool and funny to see a car move with no driver operating it.

Some of the students taking part in the event ended their Friday morning right here, touring NBC29.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
(STOCK)
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
Village at Gordon House
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
Five student-athletes sign with division one schools
Signing Day at Albemarle High School
Orange defeats Western Albemarle
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights, November 4th

Latest News

Greene Engineering Tech
Greene Engineering Tech
Savion Hiter runs for a touchdown against Jefferson Forest
Thursday’s high school football playoff scores & highlights Nov. 10th
BRAFB and Food Lion partner up with a new trailer
Food Lion sponsors new BRAFB delivery trailer
Center at Belvedere hosts service member care package drive