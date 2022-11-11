CBIC Tech Tour brings Charlottesville-Albemarle Co. students on excursion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Business Innovation Council (CBIC) Tech Tour is underway November 11. The annual event introduces Charlottesville and Albemarle County school students to the technology field.

North Fork in northern Albemarle County and Piedmont Virginia Community College hosted more than 300 students divided into groups, during the event.

This year’s tour featured technologies ranging from robotics to artificial intelligence. The students met with 5 companies including Perrone Robotics, where they were able to see a self-driving vehicle. “It’s crazy that it’s right here in Charlottesville where we live,” 8th grader Reid Williams said.

8th grader Nolan Divers says it was cool and funny to see a car move with no driver operating it.

Some of the students taking part in the event ended their Friday morning right here, touring NBC29.

