Burlington Coat Factory makes a big donation to local school

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new store in Albemarle County brings with it a new donation to help out an elementary school.

On Friday, November 11, Burlington Coat Factory opened its doors in the Rio Hill Shopping Center.

At the ribbon cutting, the company gave a check to Greenbrier Elementary as a way to give back to its new community.

“Burlington Coat Factory has donated $5000 to Greenbrier Elementary School, and we are extremely grateful that they selected Greenbrier,” Principal Dina Fricke said.

Greenbrier’s principal says the donation will be used to help teachers out with classroom supplies.

