Building Goodness Foundation and Alloy Workshop partner to build barn doors for Camp Holiday Trails

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Building Goodness Foundation and Alloy Workshop partnered with the local nonprofit Camp Holiday Trails to build barn doors. The pavilion had its first set of barn doors built in 2019, and now they will be building more to enclose the building.

Camp Holiday Trails is a camp for children with medical needs.

The foundation’s partnership with Camp Holiday Trails has been going on since 2006.

“Our foundation operates on a model of volunteerism, so it’s a really collaborative process. We really rely on volunteers to help us make projects come true for partners like the projects here at Camp Holiday Trails,” said Rachael Palm with the Building Goodness Foundation.

