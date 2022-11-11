Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Building Goodness Foundation and Alloy Workshop partner to build barn doors for Camp Holiday Trails

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Building Goodness Foundation and Alloy Workshop partnered with the local nonprofit Camp Holiday Trails to build barn doors. The pavilion had its first set of barn doors built in 2019, and now they will be building more to enclose the building.

Camp Holiday Trails is a camp for children with medical needs.

The foundation’s partnership with Camp Holiday Trails has been going on since 2006.

“Our foundation operates on a model of volunteerism, so it’s a really collaborative process. We really rely on volunteers to help us make projects come true for partners like the projects here at Camp Holiday Trails,” said Rachael Palm with the Building Goodness Foundation.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
(STOCK)
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
Village at Gordon House
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
Five student-athletes sign with division one schools
Signing Day at Albemarle High School
Orange defeats Western Albemarle
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights, November 4th

Latest News

Divergent diamond interchange
Divergent diamond interchange construction causing detours this weekend
Tickets will be $5.
PVCC student-run comedy show premiers Nov. 11 and 12
The American Legion Post 74 holds Veteran’s Day memorial at Dogwood Vietnam Memorial
Stable Craft Brewing in Augusta County is offering a curbside pick-up service to keep business...
Stable Craft Brewing wins Brewski International Competition