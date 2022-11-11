The American Legion Post 74 holds Veteran’s Day memorial at Dogwood Vietnam Memorial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 28 men from UVA, Albemarle, and Charlottesville are being remembered after losing their lives in Vietnam.

The American Legion Post 74 hosted a memorial at the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial for these soldiers who lost their lives and to celebrate those who have served.

Jim Carpenter is a veteran who went to high school with three of the soldiers.

“We don’t want them to be forgotten, you know, they weren’t a forgotten war. They weren’t a forgotten country. And now, we don’t want to be forgotten, because of the fact it’s been time, we need to make sure that these people remember, especially their families,” Carpenter said.

“Our job as living veterans is to remember those who fallen in defense of the country and sacrificed everything for the country,” veteran Patrick Kelly said. “Also the people who sacrificed everything and didn’t make it back. Everyone that’s been in combat has friends, buddies who didn’t who didn’t make it back, and unfortunately, when you get back home it’s the job of the veterans’ organizations and all these other organizations to honor the service and sacrifice of all veterans, and that’s what Veterans Day is about, the veterans.”'

Their plaques are on display at the Dogwood Vietnam Memorial in Charlottesville.

