UVA Baseball Team and 1186 Legacy Foundation partner with the Boys and Girls Club

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Baseball Team is giving back to the community by mentoring some of its youngest fans.

For three weeks, the team participated in after school baseball camps at the Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia, with the last camp wrapping up on Wednesday, November 9.

“It’s been nice to be able to give back,” UVA Baseball player Jake Gelof said. “It’s been really wonderful to interact with these kids on a day-to-day basis.”

The camps were hosted by 1186 Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit formed by UVA Baseball alumni to help current players maximize name, image, and likeness opportunities.

The foundation also presented the Boys and Girls Club with a $3000 check.

