Tropical Storm Nicole Impacts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds will continue to increase on this Thursday afternoon. Remaining dry through this evening. Tracking the progress of Tropical Storm Nicole and a strong autumn cold front.

Tropical downpours arrive late tonight through Friday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole advance north ahead of a cold front.

Localized flooding possible with a general one to three inches of rainfall likely. There will be higher rain amounts along and near the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Winds will be gusty, especially Friday night. Wind gusts of 20 to 40 mph. Higher along the mountains.

Can’t rule out a quick spin-up tornado embedded in the downpours Friday, especially across the Piedmont region.

Rain is long gone by Saturday with a colder weather pattern to follow.

Thursday afternoon: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s to 70 degrees.

Thursday night: A dry evening. Rain arrives late. Lows milder in the mid 50s to 60 degrees.

Friday: Tropical showers and downpours. Mild and humid. High in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Isolated severe weather possible into Friday evening. Lows near 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the 60s. Lows cooler in the lower 40s.

Sunday: Sunshine and cooler. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 40s. Lows near 30.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some showers, mainly during the afternoon at this time. Highs upper 40s. Lows mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 40s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.