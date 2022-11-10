Tracking Tropical Storm Nicole

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As high pressure drift east, clouds will spread across the region. We’ll seem mostly cloudy skies, and milder temperatures. Showers from Nicole will develop after midnight. Friday will feature periods of rain, heavy at times, and gusty wind. A cold front will advance across the area, and push the rain east. Skies will clear for Saturday, and temperatures will be above normal before turning cooler Sunday. Stay tuned, and have a great and safe day !

Today: Clouds increase, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Cloudy, late rain, Low: mid 50s

Friday: Periods of rain, heavy at times, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 40

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...LOw: upper 20s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: around 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

