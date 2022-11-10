Advertise With Us
New Virginia Passenger Rail Authority report shows ridership increase

By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority says September ridership numbers on its Amtrak service are up compared to pre-pandemic numbers.

Statewide, there were more than 105,000 passengers. In September 2019, that number was a little more than 76,000 passengers.

Karina Romero with the VPRA says that your tax dollars go to fund these routes.

“These trains that we are talking about are state supported trains, which means these are tax dollars. These are Virginia tax dollars at work, and we want the people of Virginia to see their tax dollars at work. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority was actually created in 2020, specifically with the goal of expanding passenger service around the state,” said Karina Romero with the VPRA.

Romero also says that if you plan to travel by train for Thanksgiving, you should book your ticket sooner rather than later since that is the busiest holiday.

