Food Lion sponsors new BRAFB delivery trailer

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank trailers help deliver food across 25 counties. Now, Food Lion is sponsoring a brand new trailer to help with the miles.

“Our trucks put on a quarter of a million miles a year, and it’s expensive to operate these vehicles and bring food into the warehouses and out to our partner agencies in the community. Feels a whole lot more expensive today than it was a year or two ago,” BRAFB CEO Michael McKee said. “This truck can hold up to 40,000 pounds of food. That’s enough food for about 30 to 35,000 meals,” McKee said.

The BRAFB donates more than 25 million pounds of food a year.

“Now with inflation, it’s really hard, and so the support that we’re receiving from the community and partners like Food Lion is helping us get over this higher hill that we have, to over the fall when we’re dealing with with inflation and higher food and fuel costs,” McKee said.

This new truck will be able to bring more food to more people across Central Virginia.

