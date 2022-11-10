Clouds Thicken Thursday. Nicole Brings Rain, Wind and Severe Threat Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Turning cloudy and more humid Thursday, ahead of Hurricane Nicole. This late season hurricane will make landfall by early Thursday, along the East Coast of Florida and then move across the peninsula, before turning north and northeast and weakening. The remnants of Nicole will combine with an approaching cold front to bring rain, heavy at times, Friday to the Mid-Atlantic. Rain amounts of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts near the Blue Ridge Mountains likely. In addition, a severe threat possible, in terms of damaging wind gusts or isolated tornado. Rain will end by early Saturday morning.

Clearing and breezy Saturday. It will turn much cooler by Sunday and chillier conditions will prevail into much of next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as cold. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Clouds thicken, more humid. Highs mid 60s. Lows low to mid 50s.

Friday: Rain, heavy at times. Gusty winds and isolated severe threat with the Remnants of Nicole. Highs mid 60s to around 70. Lows mid 50s.

Saturday: Early AM Rain ending. Clearing, breezy. Highs 60s. Lows low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, much cooler and breezy. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows 20s.

Monday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly, showers. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows around 30.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs upper 40s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.