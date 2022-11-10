Charlottesville residents file lawsuit against Charlottesville and City Council over proposed building

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A dozen people have filed a suit against Charlottesville and the City Council, claiming a building permit is going beyond the allowed zoning.

Neighbors are representing themselves in the lawsuit. They say the city failed to consider the negative impact of what is being planned.

“One problem with it is the massing and the scale of this building,” Ellen Contini-Morava, one of the plaintiffs, said. “The city’s own staff report already brought that up as a problem back in March. They said that this building is out of proportion.”

Out of proportion, because it would tower what is already there: The proposed building would be five-to-seven stories tall, and house nearly 400 students.

“We feel like it’s important to keep a certain number of long-term residents in a neighborhood that it’s, you know, turn it into an entirely neighborhood of just renters,” Contini-Morava said.

She hopes the lawsuit forces change.

“Maybe we can have an influence on the design review that’s in progress right now, and so to the extent that that possibly could lead to modifications that would make it a little bit less, just huge and hard to live with,” Contini-Morava said.

The planning commission approved of the permit in May with a 4-3 vote. City Council later approved it in September.

