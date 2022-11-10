Center at Belvedere hosts service member care package drive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Veteran’s Day is almost here, and the Center at Belvedere in Albemarle County is working to make it extra special by collecting care packages for deployed service members.

Coordinators say all items must be non-perishable, and that people can also drop of letters to be sent as well.

“Things like hand lotion, nasal spray foot powder, granola, paperback books, instant drinks, Keurig coffee, all things we take for granted that they don’t have,” Volunteer Coordinator Bobbi Hughes said.

The Center at Belvedere is on Belvedere Blvd, off Rio Road. There are two bins right by the front doors if you would like to drop something off.

Items are being collected through Friday, November 11.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.