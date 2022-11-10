Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Center at Belvedere hosts service member care package drive

By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Veteran’s Day is almost here, and the Center at Belvedere in Albemarle County is working to make it extra special by collecting care packages for deployed service members.

Coordinators say all items must be non-perishable, and that people can also drop of letters to be sent as well.

“Things like hand lotion, nasal spray foot powder, granola, paperback books, instant drinks, Keurig coffee, all things we take for granted that they don’t have,” Volunteer Coordinator Bobbi Hughes said.

The Center at Belvedere is on Belvedere Blvd, off Rio Road. There are two bins right by the front doors if you would like to drop something off.

Items are being collected through Friday, November 11.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 3-month-old kitten with special needs is up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
Special needs kitten up for adoption at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
(STOCK)
Acorn bumper crop across Virginia
Financial assistance available for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
Village at Gordon House
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
Photo by Dan Addison
UVA Planetarium Nights are back

Latest News

BRAFB and Food Lion partner up with a new trailer
Food Lion sponsors new BRAFB delivery trailer
stock
New Virginia Passenger Rail Authority report shows ridership increase
empty bowls
Albemarle High School hosts Empty Bowls Fundraiser
BRAFB and Food Lion partner up with a trailer
Food Lion sponsors new BRAFB delivery trailer