Albemarle High School hosts Empty Bowls Fundraiser

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle High School is holding its first Empty Bowls fundraiser in partnership with the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry.

“The whole point behind the Empty Bowls event is that we are creating the empty bowls to donate to the fundraiser to help Loaves and Fishes pantry restock their shelves,” AHS art teacher Katie McKinley said. “The bowls are supposed to represent the hungry in our communities.”

She says people will get an empty bowl to use for soup, bread, dessert, and a drink.

“There are over 200 bowls at this point. Well over half of them are ceramic made. All of those are functional in that they can hold liquid and food at this point,” McKinley said.

“Just the fact that people have some of your artwork in their house is just really awesome, and then they look at it every day, and so that’s a piece of you that’s like in the community, which is really cool. It’s also supporting this fundraiser, and so you’re giving back and your art is out there in the world,” AHS student Niamh Oswalt said.

Albemarle High School is hoping to make this an annual fundraiser and having it around to holidays to help families struggling to put food on their tables.

